Stranger Things as we know it? Almost didn’t exist. In the show’s earliest days, the Duffer Brothers pitched it as Montauk, set in a gritty New York coastal town. And instead of Hawkins, Indiana, the supernatural epic was nearly built around the mysterious, conspiracy-laden “Montauk Project.” The premise? A covert government experiment in mind control, time travel, and bizarre tests served as a spine-tingling inspiration for the show. But when Netflix came on board, the Duffers shifted gears, and “Montauk” morphed into a tale of bikes, brave kids, and one terrifying Demogorgon.

Released in 2016, Stranger Things snuck up on summer audiences and quickly became an overnight sensation. Part mystery, part horror, and 100% nostalgia, the show took off with its ensemble cast of curious kids, led by Eleven, a girl with telekinetic powers.

Early on, Stranger Things faced rejections from major networks. A common critique? Scrap the kids. The networks wanted the spotlight on an adult protagonist, maybe Jim Hopper, investigating the supernatural. The Duffers resisted, firmly believing that kids were vital. Netflix took a gamble on the younger crew, and audiences latched on, making it clear that the magic lay in the youthful cast facing unimaginable terrors.

Of course, it wasn’t just where and who that almost changed, but how. Eleven, now a beloved figure in pop culture, was also nearly axed in season one. Since the show’s initial structure was envisioned as a limited series, the Duffers entertained a scenario where Eleven sacrificed herself to save her friends and Hawkins from the monstrous Upside Down, wrapping up the story with a tragic hero’s end. But as the concept of a multi-season saga took shape, the Duffers realized Eleven’s journey was beginning.

Then there was the name change: Montauk, though a real town, might have tied the series too closely to reality, losing the surreal escape that Hawkins offered. Like Stephen King’s fictional settings, Hawkins allowed Stranger Things to create its unsettling lore, unbound by geographic realities. It turned out to be crucial in cementing the show’s mythos.

The Duffers built Stranger Things from a curious “what if” into a phenomenon thanks to Netflix. The show’s path from Montauk to Hawkins, from anthology to serialized, from a lone adult investigator to a gang of meddling kids, helped create an iconic, immersive experience. Even if Montauk had hit our screens instead, it’s hard to imagine that the thrill of Hawkins could ever be replaced. And honestly, no one seems to have any regrets.

