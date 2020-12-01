The Office is finally bidding adieu from Netflix (not for the Indian audience, as we still have it on Amazon Prime) and the internet has gone crazy sad. Memes are just flooding as fans express their unhappiness regarding the announcement.

But don’t you worry! We accumulate the best of best memes surrounding this news of The Office which surely will never leave Twitter (just like the show).

Check out the memes below:

It’s official — ‘The Office’ will leave Netflix on Dec. 31 You currently have 37 days to not watch ‘Scott’s Tots’ pic.twitter.com/QcMFOZd6kU — Fandom (@getFANDOM) November 24, 2020

The Office leaving Netflix at the end of this year might be the final straw for me. — Zari Taylor (@_zarialyssa) December 1, 2020 the office is leaving netflix 💔💔💔 https://t.co/iu1s9oCZKW — she•mat (@_xoshimatt) December 1, 2020 Me when I think about the office getting taken off netflix pic.twitter.com/fBfdk7C6aV — Erin (@Erin_robbins19) November 30, 2020

People think 2020 has been the worst year ever. They must not know 2021 is taking The Office off Netflix 😭😭 — Michael Scott 📚 (@michaelgclump) November 26, 2020 March again in 3 months pic.twitter.com/sKIh5cMlml — – (@sheistryingg) November 28, 2020

me because they’re removing the office off of netflix 😔😔 https://t.co/5jKuXFQdfb — KATE333 (@ihatekate) December 1, 2020 We all have 33 days until they take The Office off Netflix. Go binge it again one last time 🥺 pic.twitter.com/y55odfA7iJ — Dee How (@_dee_howard) November 29, 2020

I JUST WANNA KNOW WHO TF AT NETFLIX THOUGHT ITS A GREAT IDEA TO TAKE OFF THE OFFICE AT THE END OF THE YEAR WTF BITC- — J A S S (@Jcervantesss__) November 26, 2020

The Office is approximately 76 hours long , and we have 37 days until it is taken off Netflix. That means if you watch 2 hours per day you will be able to binge watch the whole season! Say no more, challenge accepted 🙌🏽 — StarGirl ✨ (@amanda_xo120) November 24, 2020 Me looking at the office on Netflix pic.twitter.com/Xu4l58auva — Dink (@dinoo__23) November 28, 2020

In April this year, several cast members The Office offered a chance to fans to meet them on a virtual coffee date. They partnered with the fundraising organisation Omaze for the online coffee date for charity, reports variety.com.

People can make donations online to enter the run to meet the stars. The proceeds will go to the Variety Boys & Girls Club; the foundation provides families with meals, emergency supplies and activities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Oscar Nunez, Creed Bratton, Kate Flannery and Melora Hardin from the show made the announcement on Wednesday. In addition to the virtual coffee session, the stars said they’ll share stories from The Office which aired in India on Star World.

