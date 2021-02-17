Having practically, invented the Indian daily soap opera, the undisputed Czarina of content, Ekta Kapoor redefined Indian television and is now shaking up the local streaming market with ALTBalaji.

The recently launched trailer of ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s latest show – ‘The Married Woman’ featuring Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra in the lead roles, has impressed the viewers, fraternity people, and critics alike for its progressive and path-breaking content.

Interestingly, compared to other shows of ALTBalaji, ‘The Married Woman’ comes across as a very different show with an aspirational narrative revolving around women and their choices. Talking about her conscious decision to have a unique voice, Ekta Kapoor feels responsible for bringing varied stories to her audiences.

“The advantage of a web platform is that I cater to everyone,” informs Ekta, as she elaborates, “I have no problem when I cater to the masses… At times, I make aspirational and escapist programming for people who want to enjoy themselves. At times, I make relatable, heartwarming, and touching stories too.”

“For me, it’s therapeutic because I get a chance to tell stories that I haven’t got the chance to tell because when you do one show on television, it goes on for almost 20 years, sometimes 3000 or 5000 episodes. So, after a point, you get tired. In movies, it’s all actor-led. So, this (OTT) is a platform where I enjoy telling a variety of stories, and yes, the language in this show (The Married Woman) is different from a lot of other shows. But that’s the intent and let’s see how people accept it,” she adds.

‘A Married Woman’ is an urban, relationship drama about women and their conditioning levied by society and her search to find herself. The show features Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra as the central characters and notable actors, including Imaad Shah, Ayesha Raza, Rahul Vohra, Divya Seth Shah, Nadira Babbar, and Suhaas Ahuja, among others.

Watch ‘The Married Woman’ streaming from 8th March only on ALTBalaji & ZEE5!

