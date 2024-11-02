Game of Thrones had plenty of star power and shocking moments, but its final season? It’s still a hot debate. Six episodes, so much to wrap up—and sadly, it didn’t stick the landing. Critical characters like Daenerys, Jon Snow, and Arya ended up with unsatisfying arcs, leaving fans with more questions than answers. But let’s rewind—could the show’s troubles be linked to a character it didn’t even include?

One name missing from GoT was Young Griff, aka Aegon Targaryen. Fans of George R. R. Martin’s books know him well. This blue-haired mystery boy, introduced in A Dance with Dragons, had the backing of Illyrio, Varys, and the infamous Golden Company. Why? He’s supposedly Rhaegar’s firstborn, the “rightful” Targaryen king. But Griff’s absence wasn’t just a detail—it might’ve been a domino that tipped the whole final season off track. Without him, the story’s central Targaryen drama got stripped down, and significant arcs were left dangling or hastily wrapped up.

Young Griff could have changed the game for Daenerys, whose storyline in the final season went haywire. Remember that sudden turn to madness? With Griff in King’s Landing, she’d have had a rival right where she wanted her throne. Her descent would’ve made more sense, especially with another Targaryen claiming her prize before she’d even arrived. Instead, Daenerys’s shift felt rushed, like someone flipping a switch. Griff would’ve added tension and layered her story with motives that weren’t all “fire and blood.”

Then there’s Jon. When he’s revealed as “Aegon Targaryen,” it doesn’t hit as hard. He’s stuck without another Targaryen in the mik, with only Dany to take on and no agency left. Griff’s presence might have made Jon’s heritage twist feel less hollow. Plus, fans of the books have long speculated that “Young Griff” might even be a secret Blackfyre—a twist that would bring even more chaos into the Targaryen family tree, thanks to the Blackfyre Rebellions. But no, Game of Thrones kept it simple, and some say it’s where the story lost its richness.

The Lannisters weren’t safe from the story’s unraveling, either. Cersei and Jaime’s arcs got cut down. Griff could’ve slid into Cersei’s power vacuum, giving her an actual threat and making her struggle more exciting. Instead, Cersei spent her last season sipping wine on a balcony. Jaime’s quick return to her side left fans puzzled—years of growth undone. Griff’s ambitions could have been a perfect foil, making these character descents feel organic, not rushed.

Sure, adding Griff so late might’ve been tricky. Another Targaryen could have felt like a last-minute plot overload. Yet, Griff’s story alone—raised to be king, tugging on Westeros’s heartstrings—would’ve given the finale far more weight and the Targaryen storyline the stakes it deserved.

Looking back, Game of Thrones had its magic, but this cut might’ve cost it dearly.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Benedict Cumberbatch Was Once Abducted By Six Armed Men While Filming In South Africa?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News