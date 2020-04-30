The Kapil Sharma Show: When Sunil Grover As Mashoor Gulati Flirted With Neetu Kapoor Infront Of Rishi Kapoor & Got Beaten By Kapil! WATCH

Veteran actor, Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday morning and since then the entire nation is mourning the loss of this incredible human being. Rishi Kapoor started his career with a child artist in ‘Mera Naam Joker’ and did ‘Bobby’ as his first film as a lead actor. And over the years, he did some remarkable films and characters which will always be remembered. In 2017, he appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show after the release of his book ‘Khullam Khulla’.

Rishi Kapoor along with wife Neetu Kapoor had come to The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his book ‘Khullam Khulla’ and Sunil Grover aka Dr. Mashoor Gulati just couldn’t stop blushing looking at Neetu.

Dr. Gulati keeps flirting with Neetu in front of the late actor, Rishi Kapoor and they both can’t stop laughing at his jokes and gestures. Dr. Gulati introduces himself to Rishi Kapoor and then keeps blushing and looking at Neetu to which, the latter introduces him as her wife and says, “That’s my wife” and Dr. Gulati replies saying, “I know” and audiences burst out laughing.

Kapil then asks him to stop feeling shy and sit and talk to her. Neetu on the other hand, just can’t stop laughing at Dr. Gulati’s wild expressions. Kapil then gives him a punch at the back and says, “Koi baat hai karne ko? Ki sharmaye ja rahe ho aap? Aap bahu hai hamare ghar ki, kya sharmaye ja rahe hai aap? Baat kariye, kya karne aye hai aap?” to which Dr. Gulati replies, “Idhar baat nikalne ka switch laga hai jisko tumne dabaya hai?”

He further continues, “Aadmi blush karra hai, karne do thoda sa yaar.” Kapil cuts him off and says, “Blush karra hai to usse achha brush kiya karo!” Replying to the same Dr. Gulati then says, “To itne nazdeek ate kyu ho ki tumhare muh par bhaas pade meri?”

And everyone including Rishi Kapoor and Neetu can’t stop laughing at this. Watch the video here:

Well, that’s exactly how Rishi Kapoor was in real life. Happy, jolly and lively. You’ll always be remembered, sir.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!