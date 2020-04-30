Actress Karishma Tanna has shared her new interest amid lockdown break due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Karishma Tanna, who is known for her roles in TV shows like “Naagin”, “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi”, “Naagarjuna – Ek Yodha” and “Qayamat Ki Raat”, took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a photograph of a guitar and described it as her “new interest”.

Recently, Karishma shared a photograph of herself acing the complicated inversion pose of yoga.

Karishma Tanna is currently part of the action reality show “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10” (KKK 10), which has been shot in Bulgaria with actors Ada Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Tejashwi Prakash, Amruta Khanvilkar and Rani Chatterjee, along with comedian Balraj Syal, RJ Malishka and choreographer Dharmesh Yelande.

Karishma has recent tried a Yoga pose in lockdown and recieved appluse from her fans. She had captioned the post as, “Sometimes you have to let life turn you upside down, so u can learn how to live right side up!”

Karishma Tanna garnered lot of love for performance in Naagin. The show is one of most popular India daily soap and turned out to be a success story fot Karishma too.

