Benafsha Soonawalla Accuses Ex-Boyfriend Varun Sood Of Infidelity, Dishonesty & Immaturity

Reality TV star turned actress Benafsha Soonawalla is one person who always speaks her mind and never shies away from speaking about her personal life too. Benafsha, who is currently dating Priyank Sharma, went through an ugly breakup with Varun Sood. It has been a year since their breakup, but the actress has recently accused her ex-boyfriend of infidelity, dishonesty and immaturity.

Taking to her Instagram account, Benafsha Soonawalla shared that she did everything to make her relationship work, but in vain as she was asked by her ex to leave him, and she was cheated on by not one but more girls. She claimed that it was only after Bigg Boss when she had found someone (Priyank Sharma) that he came back to her. Benafsha said it was difficult to make out if it was his love or ego that made him return to her.

Benafsha then said that she won’t ever be apologetic for moving on from a bad relationship. In her post, she also clarified that Priyank Sharma had never dated Divya Agrawal, and there was a difference between attraction and being together.

In the end, Benafsha concluded by saying that she has put all this in the public eye only because she was being defamed by her ex and his girlfriend. She also said her parents were being questioned, too.

Take a look at the long post Benafsha has written: ‘My side of the story, for the first and the last time.’

For the uninitiated, Priyank and Benafsha, who recently confirmed their relationship on social media, were earlier dating Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood respectively. Divya and Varun are now a couple.

