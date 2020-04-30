Gurmeet Choudhary: “Our Ramayan Was Technically More Advanced Than Arun Govil’s Version”

The rerun of old Ramayan turned out to be nothing short of a sensation as not only has the show garnered staggering numbers, but is also the constant topic of conversation on social media on multiple days. After Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee starrer 2008’s version has also been telecasted on TV now.

Interestingly, the 2008’s Ramayan was also made by the Sagars made Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee a household name and was also appreciated by audiences for maintaining the authenticity in spite of recreating it in modern times.

In a recent media interaction, Gurmeet Choudhary was asked about the return of the show and he said, “It definitely is a wonderful feeling that our show is rerun for television audiences. ‘Ramayan’ came to us when we were at the start of our careers and we had no option to choose. We never realized that the show would become so impactful and make us household names at that time.”

When he was asked if the viewers will be able to enjoy both the versions of Ramayan simultaneously, he said, “Fortunately both the versions have been made by the same makers and therefore the sentiment and the authentic content continue to be the same. However, considering the times in which they were shot, our show was shot with better technical equipment as compared to Arun Govil’s version. Also, the fact that our version has been the most recent, people in the age group of 17 to 37 years have all watched it, and therefore it is more relatable. We are thankful to have played those characters 10 years ago.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!