The Kapil Sharma Show: Twinkle Khanna’s Reaction To Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi Stunts Will Leave You In Splits!

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of Sooryavanshi with Rohit Shetty and Katrina Kaif. The film stars Khiladi Kumar in a cop avatar and is set to be a grand actioner on the big screens. The superstar has treated fans with some massive action stunts be it on bikes or helicopters, but what his wife Twinkle Khanna’s reaction to it? Find out below.

Akshay along with Katrina and Rohit recently graced The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotion of their upcoming film. It was when the director revealed about the scenario when the Laxmmi Bomb actor pulled off the helicopter scene that is even seen in the trailer, without any harness, special guest Archana Puran Singh asked him how his wife feels about it all.

“How does Twinkle Khanna react when she gets to know that you performed such hazardous stunts without any safety measures?” asked Archana. To this, the superstar replied, “She has given up” leaving the entire audience in splits.

Regarding the entire action sequence, Rohit Shetty had shared, “Initially, we had kept a cut in between the sequence of jumping on a helicopter from the bike, so we can fit the harness to him. But we didn’t know when this man spoke with the pilot as he supported him in continuing the action sequence without the support of harness.”

Clearly, Akshay Kumar is known as Khiladi for a reason, and that’s one reason fans have been absolutely crazy about him.

Meanwhile, owing to the current turmoil around the world owing to Coronavirus, reports have been doing the rounds that the release of Sooryavanshi may get postponed to April. However, there has been no official confirmation yet.

Sooryavanshi, as of now, is slated for a March 24th, 2020 release.

