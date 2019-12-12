The Kapil Sharma Show: Salman Khan Likes To Sleep But NOT On His Bed!

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most entertaining shows on television and it enjoys a large audience watching it every weekend. Kapil Sharma invites celebrities and entertain them with his funny segments along with his team. For his next episode, Dabangg 3 star Salman Khan will grace the show with Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar in presence. And as you may have already guessed, the episode seems to be as entertaining as usual.

In a promo shared by Sony Channel, we get to see what all went down on the sets of The Kapil Sharma’s show and how Salman made sure he had fun with the host on the show. In the sneak peek video, we even see Kapil Sharma asking Salman about his sleep cycle and what follows is absolutely hilarious.

Kapil asks Salman, “When you lie down on the bed, how long does it take for you to fall asleep?” Salman jokingly says, “I am not able to sleep on the bed only.” and moves on to show how he sleeps. He lies down on the sofa to reveal how he sleeps.

Seeing Salman sleep on the sofa, Kapil says, “But how do you manage to sleep on a sofa. The sofa only has place for one person.” To which Salman laughs and says, “That is why I sleep there.” Well, this was just a glimpse of the entertaining episode and we wonder what else has happened on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Earlier, addressing the marriage rumours about Salman, brother Arbaaz Khan said, “People have spent their entire life on what’s going to happen with this man and when is his marriage? I mean, listen don’t you get tired? The day he (Salman) wants to get married, he himself will announce that he’s getting married.”

Talking about Dabangg 3, the film is helmed by Prabhudheva and also marks the debut of Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar. South star Sudeep will be playing the role of the antagonist in the film while Sonakshi Sinha will reprise back as Rajjo.

