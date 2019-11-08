The Kapil Sharma Show: Marjaavaan Stars Riteish Deshmukh & Sidharth Malhotra Imitate Karan Johar’s Dance Steps & It’s Super Cool!

Last week Ayushmann Khurrana along with his Bala co-stars Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam came to The Kapil Sharma Show and made us laugh our hearts out. This week on The Kapil Sharma Show, the cast of Marjaavaan which includes Tara Sutaria, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and Riteish Deshmukh came to grace the show with their presence.

While introducing Tara Sutaria, Kapil Sharma asked her ‘Kaunsi chakki ka atta khaati hain aap, itni khubsoorat hain?” to which Tara replies, “It’s because she doesn’t go the gym but dance instead.” Kapil mocks Archana on her answers and makes fun of her in his usual style.

Then Kapil asked Sidharth to mimic a celebrity and asked him to show how Karan Johar dances. Ritesh immediately gets up and starts dancing as Karan and Sidharth accompanies him on ‘Radha’ from Student Of The Year.

Take a look at the promo here:

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Marjaavaan releases on November 15, 2019. This is the second time when Ritesh and Sidharth are coming together after Ek Villain which was a blockbuster. We can’t wait to see Tara and Sid on screen for the first time as these two already have a massive fan base which together calls them ‘Sitara’.

The songs and the trailer of the film have been receiving a great response and looking at the love the audience is showing at this new Jodi, we think the film will get a good response from them as well. Marjaavaan releases on November 15.

