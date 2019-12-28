The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek Calls Neha Kakkar ‘Archana Puran Singh Of Indian Idol’! Here’s Why

Kapil Sharma is back to work and is also doing father duties simultaneously. He was recently blessed with a baby girl with wife Ginni Chatrath and all his friends and fans from the Industry poured in blessings for the little angel. This week Neha Kakkar, Sonu Kakkar and Tony Kakkar will be gracing The Kapil Sharma Show.

Krushna Abhishek aka Sapna comes with her usual wit and humour to entertain the guests as well the audiences. Sapna makes a grand entry on Neha Kakkar’s song ‘Aankh Marey’ from Simmba that featured Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan.

While talking to Kapil, Sapna mentions that Neha, Sonu and Tony are not guests but family as all of them come from Sony TV family. She then appreciated Neha Kakkar’s show Indian Idol and called her Archana Puran Singh of the show. Kapil then asks, “How”?

Sapna replies, “Ye yaha pe kisi bhi baat pe has has ke paise kama rahi hain…ye wahan par kisi bhi baat par ro ro ke paise kama rahi hain!” and Neha makes a cry over the same like a kid and everyone burts to laughter on the same.

