The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek, Kapil Sharma’s Indirect Dig At Kangana Ranaut!

The Kapil Sharma Show has been viewers’ favourite since forever now, raking in major TRPs every weekend. With the top A-listers gracing the show, it is Kapil Sharma with his team including Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda amongst others driving the laughter ride. This time, Kangana Ranaut marks her presence for the promotion of Panga.

Kangana Ranaut’s presence on the show has already grabbed a lot of eyeballs. What’s more exciting is Kapil Sharma in a recent promo video, asking her why the film has been titled as Panga. He further asks, “You’re a part of the film, that that why it’s a Panga or they created a Panga after casting you?” To this, Kangana candidly replies, “Pange ki ab mujhe lagta hai aadat si ho gayi hai? Pange ke bina raha nahi jata hai.” (I’m used to taking Panga, I feel like I can’t do without it anymore). This leads the entire crowd along with special guest Archana Puran Singh in waves of laughter.

In another promo video, Krushna Abhishek dressed in the avatar of Sapna asks Kangana Ranaut to give him chilli as he’s hungry. The actress in return asks, “You eat chilli when you’re hungry?”

Upon being asked by Kapil Sharma to why he’s asking her for chilli, Krushna answers, “She can give ‘masala’ to media, can’t she give me mirchi?”

Check out both the promo videos below:

Meanwhile, in a recent video, Kapil Sharma was seen donning previous guest, Navjot Singh Sidhu’s avatar and grooved with Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who graced the show for the promotions of Hungama 2. The video received a lot of responses, with fans sharing that they miss Sidhu on the show.

