The Kapil Sharma Show: Kiku Sharda AKA Baccha Yadav Calls Archana Puran Singh A ‘Khiladi’ For Kicking Navjot Singh Sidhu Out Of The Show

Cricketer Piyush Chawla and Yuzvendra Chahal will be gracing the Kapil Sharma Show with their presence this week and we are more than excited to see them entertaining us on Indian television. Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Bharti Singh leave no stones unturned to make the audience laugh till their belly hurts and we’ll all agree with this.

Sony TV released the new promo of the show where Baccha Yadav was seen calling Archana Puran Singh a ‘Khiladi’. Now before you guess it, we will tell you why he happened to mention so.

Kiku Sharda aka Baccha Singh calls Yuzvendra Chahal a Khiladi, then Piyush Chawla a Khiladi and Archana Puran Singh a Khiladi to which Kapil replies Baccha and says, “Archana Ji, kaha khelti hain?”

Baccha then says, “Archana Ji khelti nahi toh Siddhu Ji ko out kaise kiya?” and everyone starts laughing at it. Well, this isn’t the first time when they have discussed Navjot Singh Siddhu on the show, we have often seen Krushna and Kiku cracking funny jokes with Archana on Navjot’s exit.

Take a look at the promo here:

For those of you who don’t know, Navjot Singh Siddhu was the permanent guest on the show before Archana Puran Singh replaced him in February last year.

We will also get to see, Jackie Shroff this week on The Kapil Sharma Show. We can’t wait to watch the upcoming episodes!

