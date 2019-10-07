The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma Pre-Plans Schedule To Prioritise Ginni Chatrath During Her Delivery!

It’s been all good for Kapil Sharma these days as the actor-comedian is enjoying an amazing phase in both professional and personal life. While his comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show, is scoring high in the television rating chart, the actor-comedian is making sure of enjoying some quality time with his wife Ginni Chatrath.

Kapil Sharma is spending quality time with wife Ginni who is soon to be a mother. Reportedly, the due date of Ginni is in mid-December and Kapil is also sorting out his schedule to assure proper on-air run of his comedy show.

A source close to the development states, “Ginni’s due date is in mid-December and Kapil has already started planning work on his comedy show (The Kapil Sharma Show), to make sure that the on-air scheduling isn’t interrupted. Simultaneously, he is making sure to spend time with Ginni in the last trimester,” reports Mumbai Mirror.

Recently, Kapil Sharma dressed up as former guest Navjot Singh Sidhu and took a dig at his new guest and actress Archana Puran Singh in The Kapil Sharma Show.

Kapil was seen wearing a blue turban with an orange kurta and a blue jacket. He recited a few lines for current guest Archana Puran Singh, who replaced Sidhu on the show after his exit.

In the video, Kapil says “”Mohtarma Archana tumhare liye do line kahna chahta hun: ‘Mera ladka, mera ladka, main hu uska baap’. Bhai meri kursi chheen li tumne, tumko lagega paap.”

