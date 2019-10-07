War Box Office: Will It Join The League Of Baahubali 2, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai & Sanju For THIS Record?

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff have managed to win the hearts of masses with their War. Considering the response and blockbuster numbers the movie is bringing in, War has written BLOCKBUSTER over it.

In its 5-day extended weekend, War surpassed Salman Khan’s Bharat which collected 150.10 crores in its extended weekend. As of now, the grand total stands at 158.60 crores approx (Hindi). With this total, the movie is on its way to achieve a milestone of hitting the 200 crore mark in its first 7 days itself.

Till now only four Bollywood movies have managed to earn over 200 crores including Sultan, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi), Tiger Zinda Hai and Sanju. The feat is surely achievable for War as it needs to cover a distance of roughly 42 crores in two more days and with Dussehra holiday tomorrow, big jump is expected.

Let’s take a look at 7 days break down of Sultan, Baahubali 2, Tiger Zinda Hai and Sanju, in comparison with War’s 5-days extended weekend:

Sultan

Day 1- 36.54 crores

Day 2- 37.32 crores

Day 3- 31.67 crores

Day 4- 36.62 crores

Day 5- 38.21 crores

Day 6- 15.54 crores

Day 7- 12.92 crores

Total- 208.82 crores

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi)

Day 1- 41 crores

Day 2- 40.50 crores

Day 3- 46.50 crores

Day 4- 40.25 crores

Day 5- 30 crores

Day 6- 26 crores

Day 7- 22.75 crores

Total– 247 crores

Tiger Zinda Hai

Day 1- 34.10 crores

Day 2- 35.30 crores

Day 3- 45.53 crores

Day 4- 36.54 crores

Day 5- 21.60 crores

Day 6- 17.55 crores

Day 7- 15.42 crores

Total- 206.04 crores

Sanju

Day 1- 34.75 crores

Day 2- 38.60 crores

Day 3- 46.71 crores

Day 4- 25.35 crores

Day 5- 22.10 crores

Day 6- 18.90 crores

Day 7- 16.10 crores

Total- 202.51 crores

War (Hindi)

Day 1- 51.60 crores

Day 2- 23.10 crores

Day 3- 21.30 crores

Day 4- 27.60 crores

Day 5- 35 crores*

Total- 158.60 crores*

What do you think, will War be able to touch 200 crore mark in its first 7 days?

