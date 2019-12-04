The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Challenges Akshay Kumar, But Will He Accept It?

Kapil Sharma has always had a hilarious camaraderie with Akshay Kumar whenever he has arrived to promote a film at The Kapil Sharma Show. It’s Good Newwz time and we are all set to see an episode filled with Akshay’s trademarked entertainment.

We all remember, how during the shoot of Housefull 4’s The Kapil Sharma Show episode, Akshay woke Kapil and the team very early. Kapil is known for shooting as per his convenience. Even Akshay is known to be an early bird. From interviews, shoot schedules to events, Akshay prefers to finish the shoot early morning.

Kapil Sharma and the team took to Instagram and posted a video at exact 3 in the night. In the video, Kapil gives a ‘wake up challenge’ to Akshay Kumar and the team of Good Newwz. Kapil Sharma, in the video, says to Akshay, “You woke us up very early during the last film, but now we challenge you to come at 3 am for shooting the episode. We are awake.”

Check out the video:

Good Newwz is slated to hit theatres on December 27. It revolves around two married couples, who are trying to conceive a baby. The comedy, apart from Akshay Kumar, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani.

