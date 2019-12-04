This Answer Of Mithali Raj Concreted Taapsee Pannu’s Decision Of Doing Her Biopic

Taapsee Pannu is one actress who always speaks what’s on her mind. She’s talented, fearless and amongst the best actresses, we have in Bollywood industry right now. She was last seen in Saand Ki Aankh opposite Bhumi Pednekar and the movie managed to gain some pretty decent numbers at the box office.

Taapsee yesterday revealed that she’s doing former Indian cricketer captain Mithali Raj’s biopic. The internet immediately went crazy and started pouring best wishes to Taapsee. Tapsee in an interview with Pinkvilla revealed what exactly struck her and why she agreed to do it and said, “I had heard and read that interview in which Mithali was asked ‘Who is your favourite male cricketer’ and she asked that reporter, ‘Do u ask the male cricketer who is their favourite female cricketer?’ This struck a chord with me instantly. Since then, I have been following her achievements and it became a coincidence when this offer came to me. There was no way I was going to decline it.”

Talking about the film, Taapsee also mentioned how immense the pressure is to deliver it how everyone will expect it. Manmarziyaan actress said, “I start the film by mid next year and I begin my training before. I have never ever played cricket so this is going to be one of the biggest challenges in life.”

On the work front, Taapsee will be next seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad and is excited to be a part of this prestige biopic of Mithali Raj.

