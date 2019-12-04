Panipat: Aamir Khan Wishes Luck To Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor & Ashutosh Gowariker Ahead Of Release

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan who shares a great rapport with filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, this afternoon took to his Instagram account to extend best wishes to the latter for his much-awaited film Panipat.

Aamir wished the lead stars and the director of the Historical drama with the film’s poster along with the caption that read: “Dear Ashu, Wishing Sanju, Arjun, Kriti and you, all the very best for Panipat! May the film achieve all the success it deserves and more! Love.”

It didn’t take much time for the lead pair of the film Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon to notice the best wishes from the Dangal actor.

Kriti in reply wrote: “Thank u so so much sir! Waiting for u to see it!”

Arjun wrote: “Thank you so much Aamir sir…hope u manage to watch during ur journey of bringing Lal Singh Chaddha to life..”

Talking about Panipat, the Arjun-Kriti-Sanjay starrer is one of the biggest releases of the year in Bollywood.

Talking about the historical drama, set in 18th century, Panipat is about the Maratha Empire who then emerged as the most powerful empire in the whole of India. Until an invader set his eyes on the throne of Hindustan.

Arjun essays the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau, the Commander-in-Chief of the Maratha army while Kriti essays the role of his wife Parvati Bai. Sanjay plays the villainous character as he essays the role of Ahmad Shah Abdali, the king of Afghanistan who is trying to take over Hindustan.

The music for the film is been composed by Ajay-Atul.

Panipat will hit big screens on 6th December world wide.

