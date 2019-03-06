The Kapil Sharma Show: Here’s Why Comedian Chandan Prabhakar Is MISSING From The Show

Comedian turned actor Kapil Sharma, who was on a break for a year, post his show was shut, is back with a bang and how! His show The Kapil Sharma Show which currently airs on Sony TV is doing fabulously well and the TRPs too, are great. Excluding Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar, Kapil’s comeback show still features his old co-stars, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti and Kiku Sharda.

The new entrants are Bharti Singh, Rochelle Maria Rao and Krushna Abhishek have lightened the show with their presence.

But of late, Chandan, who plays the character of Chandu Chaiwala in the show, has been missing. His character’s absence from the show has upset the viewers and his fans. Recently, on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, the comedian took to his Instagram account and wished his fans. Soon after the post, his fans started to requesting him to return on the show and expressed how badly they are missing his presence.

Replying to one of the comments, he said that he isn’t missing the episodes intentionally. He wrote, “Hello ekta…thanks for the love…well I m nt missing episodes intentionally. ..my character n my acting might not be working that’s why they are not putting me in the episodes…well lots of love n best wishes for you also…”

Well, this comment of Chandan hints that he is not happy with the makers, for not paying importance to his character.

