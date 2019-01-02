The Kapil Sharma Show Season 2 Review: This Is The Kapil We Deserve!

The Kapil Sharma Show Season 2 Review: Yes, he’s back! The man who spread a million laughs had got lost somewhere last year but thankfully is all fit, fine & back on television. Let’s dive straight into whether or not Kapil’s comeback was worth our wait.

He couldn’t have asked for a better cast than Simmba (Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty & Sara Ali Khan) to open the first phase of season 2. The entire conversation was divided into two episodes, both of them aired over the weekend. The major set around which the entire show revolved was Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding.

We all know Kapil’s affection for Deepika and the writers did a genius of milking an entire episode around it. Chandan Prabhakar’s Yaad Teri Aayegi will remain the most memorable skit of the show.

The whole ‘Ranveer Ki Shaadi‘ thing got a bit on your nerves in the 2nd part of the show but it was fun for most of the time.

Sara Ali Khan’s cuteness just hyped up the interest in watching the second phase, and she had her part of the fun as well. One of the best things of the show definitely was the addition of Krushna Abhishek. All in all, it was an entertaining watch. His set included him touching the feet of Kapil, time and again, which was hilarious. It needs a Krushna Abhishek to pull such kind of comedy. Also Kiku Sharda is back & how? He’s just on another level when his comic timing is concerned.

This is the Kapil we’ve missed. His impromptu jokes at his band members, “ek aur baar haath maaro na” to Sara and much more natural stuff which went missing in the later episodes of the previous season. What do you guys think about the inaugural episodes? Share your thought’s in the comments section below.

