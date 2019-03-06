Prabhas Gets Slapped By An Excited Fan After Taking A Picture; SEE VIDEO!

A popular face in Telugu film industry, Prabhas, became a household name with an earth-shattering success of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Contrary to his flamboyant on-screen image, the actor is extremely shy and sweet in his personal life and recently the fan girl moment at the airport showed us the same.

A clip featuring Prabhas and a fan girl is doing the rounds on the internet. In a video, the overjoyed girl urges the star for a photo and after clicking a picture, she slaps him endearingly. Though a bit embarrassing, Prabhas reacted as nothing happened.

On a professional front, Prabhas will be seen upcoming Saaho alongside Shraddha Kapoor. It is being shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously.

Action stunts have been choreographed by international action master Kenny Bates.

On Prabhas’ birthday last year, the makers had shared a glimpse of the Abu Dhabi schedule titled “Shades of Saaho” from the action-heavy film, raising the excitement of the audience.

“Saaho” also has an ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma, amongst others.

It has music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Director of photography Madhie has lent his creativity to the film, with veteran Sreekar Prasad as the editor and Sabu Cyril as the production designer.

A UV Creations production, the film will be presented by T-Series and its Hindi distribution is being taken care of by AA Films.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!