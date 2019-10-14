The Kapil Sharma Show: Govinda Reveals Changing His Name 6 Times Before Entering Bollywood

Bollywood star Govinda along with his wife Sunita Ahuja, daughter Tina Ahuja & singer Gajendra Verma were the latest guests at The Kapil Sharma Show. The trio had come to promote the latest song of Gajendra in which Tina has acted.

All the guests had great fun on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show and Govinda being a veteran in comedy made the audience LOL. He also revealed an interesting fact on the show that before entering the industry he changed his name 6 times.

When Kapil Sharma asked Govinda about the reports of him changing his name several times before coming into the industry, he confirmed it. Govinda said that he indeed changed his name 6 times and some of his names were Govind Ahuja, Govind Raj, Raj Govind & Arun Govind.

Isn’t it interesting?

Earlier, Govinda hit the headlines as he claimed that James Cameron offered him a lead role in his blockbuster film, Avatar. The actor also claimed it he who suggested the film’s title to Cameron.

“I gave the title of the film (Avatar). It turned out to be a superhit. I had informed him (James Cameron) that the film will do really well. I told him that I feel it will take seven years for him to complete the film. He got angry. When I said so, he asked, ‘how can you be so sure that I won’t be able to make ‘Avatar’ for seven years?’ I told him that what he was imagining was salmost impossible — that he has named his film ‘Avatar’ but is showing aliens,” Govinda said.

