Here is a piece of excellent news for the fans of WWE’s The Great Khali. Netflix India has recently featured Khali on their official Instagram account in its segment ‘Stories Behind The Story.’ In the video uploaded by the platform, we see Khali telling how his life has changed after welcoming a daughter six years ago. Read the full article to know more.

The Great Khali, aka Dalip Singh Rana, enjoys a great fan following. Apart from professional wrestling, he has been a pivotal part of movies like Get Smart, The Longest Yard, Houba! On the Trail of the Marsupilami and more. He even participated in Salman Khan’s controversial reality show Bigg Boss season 4.

In the introductory caption of the video, Netflix India wrote, “We all know The Great Khali of WWE fame. We all know one side of him at least – the big mean, wrestling machine. Outside the ring however, it’s a whole other story. Dalip Singh Rana is a businessman, a husband and most importantly a doting father. It takes a lot to balance all these roles but there’s always one thing he makes time for – his daughter.”

Netflix India added, “For the two of them stories are their way of connecting. After a long day of training, meetings and public appearances, they spend time together watching movies – mostly the ones featuring the big man himself. In his own words, “Life’s too short.” She’s going to grow up one day and want her independence, but until then they can share these stories and all the time they get to spend watching them. Until then, she can be daddy’s little girl. For @thegreatkhali, family time is #JustAStoryAway.” Have a look at the inspiring video by yourself here.

Isn’t the journey of The Great Khali genuinely inspiring? Which other celebrities’ stories you want to see on Netflix India? Do let us know through your comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

