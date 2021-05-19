Even after almost two years from its release, Amazon’s The Family Man still remains the audiences first choice to watch online.

Advertisement

In 2019, Amazon Prime Video brought to its audiences a thriller-spy series, The Family Man. The viewers have loved watching the show ever since it released, a huge fandom was created thereafter. This past week the series was the third most-watched digital content.

Advertisement

According to the Ormax listing, it stands third this week. A commendable feat for any content that released 2 years ago and yet continues to reach audiences hearts. The series has defeated all the fresh and new content on other OTT platforms like Netflix and Hotstar. The buzz around Season 2 has been on the high for two years, having so much of fresh content on OTT platforms, viewers desperately wanted The Family Man 2 to be announced and released, the list is proof!

According to Ormax, The Family Man has maintained its position in the Top Ten most watched web series since its release. The series entails the story of Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class family man, who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency.

Starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead, the series has been loved by audiences across territories only because of Amazon Prime Video’s enormous reach. Audiences cannot wait for the second season of the series to unravel. Helmed by the critically-acclaimed creator duo, Raj & DK.

Must Read: The Family Man 2 Trailer Out! Manoj Bajpayee’s Transition From ‘Minimum Guy’ To Spy Is Entertaining But It’s Samantha Akkineni Who Steals The Limelight

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube