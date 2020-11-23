Amazon Prime Video‘s The Family Man 2 led by Manoj Bajpayee was rumoured to have a release in December, but it seems that’s not the case. Yes, there has been latest news pouring in regarding the release schedule of the show which might sadden fans of the action thriller.

After all the Mirzapur 2 chaos subsided, we now have some things on The Family Man 2. It’s now been reported that the show is pushed to next year due to some technical shortcomings.

A source close to Mid-Day revealed, “Given the nature of the subject, the show is heavy on VFX. Even though other aspects of post-production progressed swiftly during the lockdown, the elaborate special effects work was considerably delayed.”

“Raj and DK are sticklers for perfection; so, they have decided to wait a tad longer as the latest instalment shapes up to their liking. The editing is underway simultaneously. Though the platform has yet to lock the final date, the show is expected to stream in February,” the source added.

The Family Man revolves around a seemingly simple middle-class man (Manoj Bajpayee) who actually works for a particular cell of the National Investigation Agency. The story tracks his life as he tries to protect the nation and balance his family life, along with his struggles due to the low-paying nature of the job.

The first season, which dropped last year, marked Sharad’s debut in the digital world.

“There is a nice line in the show that it doesn’t matter if you are a little selfish. All of us have to be a little selfish to do what we want to do in life. We work for our family and kids but hardly get time for ourselves. It’s a straightforward, guy-next-door kind of character. For me, it was interesting because whatever roles I have done till date, are all macho kind of characters,” Sharad had told IANS while talking about the first season.

The Family Man is created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

