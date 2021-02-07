The Family Man 2 was earlier scheduled for a release on February 12. However, things turned upside down when Manoj Bajpayee and the team missed the trailer release date. After a plethora of speculations around postponement, Raj & DK finally confirmed the news last week. But it seems the producer Amazon Prime is not on the same page!

For the unversed, controversies around Tandav and Mirzapur 2 has been ruling the web world. It is not just the social media backlash, but both the web series are now embroiled in legal suits. Amidst it all, it is said that Raj & DK decided that it would be best to postpone The Family Man 2.

A social media user took to Twitter and asked Amazon Help about his confusion. “Hey @AmazonHelp is the release of #TheFamilyMan2 Delayed? Please at least give some info, we are waiting eagerly,” read the tweet.

To this, Amazon Help replied, “Thank you for reaching out to us. The Family Man Season 2 will go live on February 12, 2021. Keep us posted for further updates.” However, it was just days after that Raj & DK confirmed the postponement of the Manoj Bajpayee starrer.

Fans were quick to notice the contradiction in statements made by both the parties. Talking about the entire chaos, a source close to SpotBoyE says, “This is a classic instance of the right hand not knowing what the left is doing, or more likely, pretending not to know. When the streaming date for The Family Man 2 had clearly been moved forward, Amazon’s PR team could have easily avoided this embarrassment for itself by not playing the deceitful diplomatic game on Twitter”

Well, let’s hope that this was just a mere goof up. Fans are upset but still anticipating the release of Manoj Bajpayee show. It is now slated for Summer 2021.

