The first edition of ‘The Goa Environmental Film Festival’ (GEFF) will begin on June 3, with the Oscar-winning documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, state Environment Minister Nilesh Cabral said that more than 50 films would be screened during the three-day event at Maquinezes Palace in the capital city.

He said that GEFF had been organised on the sidelines of G20 meetings taking place in Goa. However, it will be an annual event this year.

Cabral informed that films from Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Finland, Ireland, Oman, Portugal, Russia, Spain and other countries will be screened during the film festival.

“Film festival will open with ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ and close with the Spanish film ‘Alcarass’,” Cabral said.

He said that various aspects of protecting the environment could be learnt by watching these films. “Hence I appeal to the student community and general public to watch these films by participating in a film festival,” he said.

Cabral said that the response to the entries of the film is excellent, and it will help people to understand the environmental aspects. “Goan filmmakers will also be part of this festival, and local films will be screened,” Cabral said.

He said that quality films will be screened during the film festival. Cabral launched the logo of the film festival.

