Youth Sensation, Ashish Chanchlani’s new video against eve-teasing has gone viral on the Internet. Since its release, “The Dealer” has received 49M plus views on different social media platforms. The video showcases a cab driver catcalling a women passenger onboard and how she cleverly comes to grip with the situation.

“This was my first experimental video. I never expected that it will break records and people will appreciate it so much. I’d love to create more such videos that have a powerful message to it. I really hope my fans keep supporting my content” expressed Ashish Chanchlani.

Ashish’s video ACV Hatke, The Dealer depicts him as a cabbie passing lewd comments while the passenger, Barkha Singh sitting behind. The tale takes an unexpected turn when Barkha starts to have a conversation on the phone. The situation fills with hysteria when the cab driver is thrown off track.

The crime rate against eve-teasing, stalking, molestation and trafficking are posing some serious problems to the safety of women. Like Barkha from the video, women need to stand against it, united. We often tend not to care about the safety of women till the time someone of our own is at risk or threatened. Barkha aptly shows how a woman can tackle a situation like such.

Watch Ashish Chanchlani’s new video here:

