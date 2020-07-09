The Crown Season 6 Is OFFICIALLY Happening; Netflix To Not End It At Season 5

Crown Season 6 is very much happening! Yes, still Season 4 is yet to get a fixed release date but experts are predicting it to be somewhere around the end of 2020. As Season 3 aired in November 2019, its successor will take forward the story during the similar period this year.

Season 5 will be aired in similar months (year-end) in 2021. There were talks that the show will end with Season 5 but it seems Netflix has been tempted to extend it for another season.

Check out Netflix’s tweet below:

News from the palace: we can confirm there will be a sixth (and final) season of @TheCrownNetflix, in addition to the previously announced five! — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) July 9, 2020

In a report published on Standard, The Crown’s creator and writer, Peter Morgan was quoted saying: “As we started to discuss the storylines for series five, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons. To be clear, series six will not bring us any closer to the present day – it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail.”

It’s been said that The Crown Season 6 will be the final one. It’ll explore the times of early 2000s.

Cindy Holland, who is vice president of original content at Netflix, said: “The Crown keeps raising the bar with each new season. We can’t wait for audiences to see the upcoming fourth season, and we’re proud to support Peter’s vision and the phenomenal cast and crew for a sixth and final season”.

