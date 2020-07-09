Breathe: Into The Shadows: Makers Of Abhishek Bachchan & Nithya Menen’s Debut Web Series Invest THIS Humungous Amount For Its Marketing

From the past couple of years, the rise in popularity among the Indian audience for web series has raised tremendously. Just like films, the makers of varied shows on OTT platforms are leaving no stone unturned to meet the high expectations of viewers, and also to catch their attention via marketing and promotions. Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan and South actress Nithya Menen’s debut Web series, ‘Breathe: Into The Shadows‘ has been making noise for all the right reasons.

‘Breathe: Into The Shadows which will release tomorrow, is already one of the hottest topics for discussions. Following the buzz and its intriguing trailer viewers can hardly wait to watch the show which has Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen in lead.

Did you guys know the amount that the makers have put in for the promotions of ‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’ is 20 crores. Yes, you read it right! The makers have invested the whopping amount for the show’s marketing and promotions.

As per a report from cinetalkers.com, just like Breathe which released in early 2018 and had R Madhavan in lead, the makers have invested 20 crores for the marketing and promotions of its sequel.

Post success of R.Madhavan’s Breathe, a high expectation rides on its sequel. Breathe: Into The Shadows also stars Amith Sadh in a key role. Ths show will premiere tomorrow on Amazon Prime Video.

