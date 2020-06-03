The Casino: Sudhanshu Pandey Opens Up On Playing A Father To A Person Almost Of His Age In The Upcoming Zee5 Show

Actor Sudhanshu Pandey can’t wait for people to see his ‘different’ look in the upcoming web show “The Casino“. He will be seen sporting grey hair.

“My character Marwah is the owner of a Casino. In fact, this would be the first time that I would be sporting grey hair. I have never played a character who is older and is playing a father to a person who is almost my age! This is the first time I am doing something like this,” Sudhanshu Pandey said.

Directed by Hardik Gajjar, “The Casino” also stars Karanvir Bohra and Mandana Karimi.

Speaking more about his character, Sudhanshu Pandey shared: “My character cannot be labelled as negative but he is someone who has come up the hard way and created a huge empire. So, obviously when you aim big, you rub a couple of people the wrong way. But in any journey, you make friends and you make enemies.”

“The Casino” will stream on Zee5 from June 12.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!