Karanvir Bohra On Shooting For The Casino In Nepal During COVID-19 Scare: "Somehow We Managed To Go There..."

Actor Karanvir Bohra is set for his digital debut with “The Casino“. While the show was mainly shot in Mumbai, some parts were filmed in Nepal in the beginning of the year, which Karanvir feels was one of the most beautiful outdoor shooting experiences of the show.

Speaking about their shooting stint in Nepal, Karanvir shared: “Outdoor shoots have an entirely different charm of their own, and shooting in Nepal earlier this year for ‘The Casino’ was one of the most amazingly beautiful shooting experiences we have had.”

“The people, the place and the local food of course were all so warm and welcoming, which made our shooting experience there an even more memorable one. Kathmandu was a gorgeous shooting location…so picturesque and lovely which really helped enhance our shooting duration there,” he added.

Despite the COVID-19 scare in China back then, they had decided to shoot in Nepal.

“A day before leaving for Nepal we got news of the COVID-19 scare in China and were a bit worried. But somehow we managed to go there, complete our shoot in time and get back to Mumbai, after which we got to know that the virus had just about then entered Nepal. So we honestly made it in time for the entire shoot process there, but the wonderful experience that we had really covered up for all our fears,” said the actor.

The upcoming series tells the story of a rich yet humble boy, Vicky, who is the heir to his father’s multi-billion-dollar casino. It is set to unfold a world of mystery and conspiracy in high society.

