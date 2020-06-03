13 Reasons Why is one of the most loved teenage high school American shows on Netflix. The show based on Jay Asher’s 2007 novel of the same name has been running successfully ever since it made its debut in 2017.

13 Reasons Why is a teen drama highlights the issues of bullying, s*xual harassment among the audience which leads to mental problems, and even suicide.

The first season of 13 Reasons Why tells the story of Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) and covers the circumstances which made her attempt suicide. The second one is all about the students of Liberty High School going through the investigation process for their involvement in Hannah’s suicide while the 3rd one is about the murder mystery of Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice) who is the main culprit and r*ped Hannah.

The fourth and last season of 13 Reasons Why that is all set to premiere on Netflix now will be about the aftermath of Bryce’s murder and how it was covered up. Winston Williams (Deaken Bluman), Monty’s (Timothy Granaderos) boyfriend will be seen trying to expose Clay and his friends for falsely framing him for the murder.

When will 13 Reasons Why Season 4 Premiere?

13 Reasons Why is all set to premiere on Netflix from June 5, 2020 i.e Friday. The premiere time will be 12:01 am PT, 3:01 am ET and 12:31 pm IST.

13 Reasons Why Season 4 Star Cast

1) Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen

2) Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla

3) Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley

4) Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis

5) Justin Prentice as Bryce Walker

6) Miles Heizer as Alex Standall

7) Ross Butler as Zach Dempsey

8) Devin Druid as Tyler Down

9) Grace Saif as Ani Achola

10) Josh Hamilton as Mr. Jensen

11) Amy Hargreaves as Lainie Jensen

13 Reasons Why has been developed by Brian Yorkey and is produced by Joseph Incaprera, Selena Gomez, Brian along with Diana Son, Tom McCarthy, Joy Gorman Wettels, Steve Golin, Michael Sugar, Mandy Teefey and Kristel Laiblin.

