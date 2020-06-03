WHOA! Jennifer Aniston Puts Her N*DE Photo On Auction To Contribute Towards COVID-19 Funds





Jennifer Aniston is stripping! Well, not literally of course, but for a very noble cause. The FRIENDS star has taken to her social media handle to announce that she will be auctioning her n*de photograph, from a portfolio shoot of 1995.

But what’s won our hearts, is that all the funds collected in the bid will be donated to a clinic that is doing free COVID-19 testing for health workers. Not just Jennifer Aniston, but several other celebrities have given portraits of themselves for auction for the noble cause.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jennifer Aniston has revealed that she will be teaming up with photographer Mark Seliger. He is also the same photographer who has done the n*de shoot for Jennifer during her FRIENDS days.

Aniston’s caption to her Insta post read, “My dear friend @markseliger teamed up with @radvocacy and @christiesinc to auction 25 of his portraits – including mine ☺️- for COVID-19 relief. 100 per cent of sales proceeds of this portrait will go to @NAFClinics, an organisation which provides free coronavirus testing and care nationwide to the medically underserved. Thank you again to Mark for allowing me to be part of this.”

Meanwhile, portraits of celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Oprah Winfrey and Tom Hanks are also up for grabs for fans. Lenny Kravitz and actress Julia Louis Dreyfus also have nude portraits of themselves put up in the charity auction.

If reports are to be believed, it is being stated that the current bid for Jennifer Aniston’s n*de is US$6,500. The figure converts into an approx. 5,00,000 Indian Rupees. Now isn’t that something that makes us love Racheal Green even more?

Do let us know what do you think of Jennifer Aniston’s effort to do her bit in helping the healthcare workers, who are constantly on the go to save our lives from the dreaded COVID-19 Pandemic.

