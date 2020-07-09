The Boys: Short Film On Billy Butcher To Release Soon

A short film set in the universe of “The Boys” will soon let audiences into the world of the fictional character Billy Butcher, essayed by Karl Urban in the popular web series.

Superhero satire “The Boys” is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes — who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as Gods — abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good.

Showrunner Eric Kripke, in an interview with Collider, has shared that a short film titled “Butcher” will be out after the launch of the show’s season two, reports ew.com.

Kripke said that the short film will release “sometime in the middle of the release” of the second season.

The short film intends to fill in the gaps between seasons and reveal what Billy Butcher was up to. The footage from the film was intended to be part of season two, but was cut due to time constraints.

“As season 2 begins, Butcher is M.I.A. and then shows up,” Kripke said, adding: “In episode 2, we originally shot something that revealed where he went and what his experiences were. But it ultimately didn’t end up fitting that well into the episode because it made Butcher’s story a lot less mysterious and intriguing, and it slowed down the rhythm.”

Kripke calls it “a companion piece”, and said: “There are references in the show that won’t make sense unless you see this thing.”

The first three episodes of season two will come out on September 4. New episodes will be available each Friday, culminating the season finale on October 9.

The more intense season two finds “The Boys” on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought.

The eight-episode series will be available on Amazon Prime Video.

