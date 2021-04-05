Abhishek Bachchan slipping into the character of Indian stockbroker Harshad Mehta has really enticed all cinephiles. He’ll be playing the character of an infamous personality in The Big Bull. The buzz is so high that it has even surpassed Manoj Bajpayee’s crazily anticipated The Family Man 2.

Yes, it’s The Big Bull, which is scheduled to release on 8th April on Disney+ Hotstar, has topped the charts of ‘Top 10 OTT Originals In India’ by Ormax. The list includes both released and upcoming web series, films. The ranking is based on the buzz during the period of 26th March to 1st April 2021.

As shared by Ormax, Abhishek Bachchan’s The Big Bull is at the 1st spot followed by Zakir Khan’s latest web series, Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Season 2. 3rd spot is held by the most controversial show of the year, Tandav. Indeed, the web series has been benefitted from all the controversies around it. Surprisingly, The Family Man 2 isn’t in the top 5 as the next two spots are grabbed by Mirzapur 2 and The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, respectively.

Anand Gandhi’s OK Computer is a niche and it’s working really well with its target audience. It has been placed at 6th as per the buzz. Sanya Malhotra’s Netflix film, Pagglait too is doing well due to rave reviews and positive word-of-mouth. It has been placed at 7th. Another controversial show after Tandav, Bombay Begums too managed to translate the buzz due to negative talks in its favour. It’s ranked at 8th place. Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man 2 has been placed at the 9th spot. It’s really shocking to see such an anticipated show at such a low ranking. One reason could be the delay in release and no latest updates from the camp.

The list is closed by Manoj’s Silence.

Ormax Stream Track: Top 10 OTT originals in India, including upcoming shows/ films, based on Buzz (Mar 26-Apr 1)#OrmaxStreamTrack #OTT pic.twitter.com/u5XQByGWei — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) April 3, 2021

