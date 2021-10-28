Renowned actor Deepak Dobriyal, who is known for his versatility, will soon be seen in the upcoming comedy thriller ‘Aafat-e-Ishq’.

The actor says while most of the time he gets to play comedy roles in films and filmmakers try to allure him with so-called ‘challenging roles’, he wants to come out of such cliche and would rather want to redefine comedy and tragedy in a new way through his acting.

Deepak Dobriyal became one of the go-to actors for many filmmakers when it comes to comedy after the success of his characters like ‘Mamdu’ of ‘Delhi 6’, ‘Pappi’ of ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ and ‘Angrezi Medium’.

Deepak Dobriyal told IANS: “I think whatever comedy roles that I played become so popular and resonated with everyone that rest of my emotions on-screen got overshadowed. So I was just getting back-to-back offers on comedy. Since I wanted to get out of that zone, I refused a lot of roles and I looked for something different, something challenging. But I just realised that ‘challenging role’ is nothing but a cliche these days. That is why I am looking for a new approach in a simple role where I will find a challenge and through performance, I will deliver that.”

Citing an example of ‘Angrezi Medium’ the last released film of late Irrfan Khan, Deepak said, “even though it was a comedy character initially, eventually I saw how people had tears in their eyes watching the tragedy in the comedy. I will do more such performances and that is how I wish to redefine my performance and get out of the stereotype.”

Starting his career in theatre in 1994, Deepak Dobriyal said, “Even though I have done all kinds of characters and showcased my ability to portray emotions, as a youngster, I would only get to play an old man in films. They would call it a ‘performance oriented’ role for ‘theatre actors’. That was one of the cliches too. Now I have decided, no matter which role I get, I will perform in a manner that will blur genres and come across as a wholesome performance.”

In the upcoming ‘Aafat-e-Ishq’ he is playing a police officer who has a soft corner for the female protagonist named ‘Lallo’ played by Neha Sharma.

The film is an official remake of ‘Liza, the Fox-Fairy’, a Hungarian film that was a huge success internationally and won numerous awards at various film festivals.

Produced by Zee Studios and directed by Indrajit Nattoji, ‘Aafat-E-Ishq’, also features Amit Sial, Namit Das, Ila Arun and it releases on ZEE5 on October 29.

