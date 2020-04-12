Manoj Bajpayee & Deepak Dobriyal Get Stranded In Uttarakhand Amid Lockdown While Shooting For An Undisclosed Project

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic led to a nationwide lockdown in India and that left many stranded wherever they were in the country. Seems like Manoj Bajpayee and Deepak Dobriyal have turned out to be the victims of the same. As per the reports, both the actors are stuck in Uttarakhand where they were shooting for an unknown project.

According to a report, Manoj Bajpayee and Deepak Dobriyal were in Uttarakhand when the lockdown was announced with an immediate effect that left them stranded there. The two are alright and the report even says that Manoj in a message informed that they are okay there.

A source close to The Family Man actor was quoted in a Bollywood Hungama report, saying, “He was shooting for an undisclosed film with Deepak Dobriyal in the wilderness when disaster struck after just 4 days of shooting. Manoj has no means of returning to Mumbai. He’s been stuck in Uttarkhand for over three weeks now. Unless the lockdown is lifted there is nothing he can do. Luckily he has his wife Shabana (Neha) and daughter with him. So they are all entertained. Deepak Dobriyal who was shooting with Manoj in Uttarakhand is alone. His wife and children are in Mumbai.”

Meanwhile, COVID-19 has brought the complete film industry to a standstill, with shootings being called of and theatres being closed since almost a month now. In Maharashtra, it was announced yesterday that lockdown will continue till April 30 and the further information will only be announced looking at the situation then.

