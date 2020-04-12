1980 wasn’t a very good year for Bollywood as not many big films could do well. While Qurbani starring Feroz Khan and Vinod Khanna was that year’s highest grosser, the business was not huge. Also, some of the big films like Karz & The Burning Train couldn’t work as was expected of them. Though these films are remembered with all the love these days.

Even Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Sunil Dutt & Shatrughan Sinha’s Shaan underperformed.

Though smaller films like Jyoti Bane Jwala & Aasha acted as a silver lining by emerging major hits.

Have a look at the Top 10 grossers of 1980-

Rank India Nett (Cr) 1. Qurbani 6.25 2. Aasha 5.50 3. Ram Balram 5 4. Dostana 4.75 5. Shaan 4.50 6. Jyoti Bane Jwala 3.60 7. The Burning Train 3.50 8. Ali Baba Aur 40 Chor 3.20 9. Karz 3 10. Judaai 2.60

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!