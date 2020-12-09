Actress Tannaz Irani, who recently shared that she has tested Covid-19 positive, says she is totally exhausted with a headache, but is trying to smile through the ordeal.

The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a funny video of her lip-syncing to “Tumhi mere mandir” from the Sunil Dutt and Nutan-classic “Khandan”. As she lip-syncs, her husband Bhakhtyar smiles at her.

“Trying to bring a smile on everyone’s face. Hope this works! @bhakhtyar my perfect comedy partner. #timepass Tuesday. A video from some months ago!,” she captioned it.

Sharing her health update, she wrote: “Right now I’m in bed totally exhausted with a headache. But this made me smile. So I thought of sharing.”

On Sunday, she had announced that she had contracted coronavirus. “Positive me Tested orona Positive today. I’m praying that I hope I don’t infect anyone. @bhakhtyar thank you for being so cool and supportive and warm and understanding! Love you. #covid_19 #positive #fever #weakness #dull #headache #praying #familyfirst.”

On the work front, Tanaaz currently appears in the show “Apna Time Bhi Aayega”.

