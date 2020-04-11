Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Sonalika Joshi AKA Madhavi Bhide Gives A LATEST Update On Her Residential Complex Being Sealed Post 2 COVID-19+ Cases (EXCLUSIVE)

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has created a ruckus across the country and particularly, in Maharashtra. With the increase in the rate of registered cases, we got to see that many celebrities too have been become, victims. Earlier, Kanika Kapoor became the victim of this dreaded virus. Yesterday, we came across a report that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Tanmay Vekaria aka Bagha’s building sealed as 3 patients being tested positive.

Now, it is learnt that another Taarak Mehta actor’s building has been under the radar of BMC. We exclusively had a chat with Sonalika Joshi aka Madhvi Bhide, in whose building two patients were tested positive. During a chat, we also asked Sonalika about her well being and if the building is still sealed. She revealed that the two cases which were tested positive have recovered and discharged and the building is no more sealed by BMC.

She said, “We found two cases in our building but now it is all clear. They have been discharged properly and we are not in quarantine right now. The building got unsealed two days ago and we have completed 14 days of quarantine as instructed by the government. It’s all safe and everyone around is also keeping safe,” added Sonalika.

She further added, “If you have any urgent requirement to go down, you can. People are going to buy groceries and usual daily need stuff.”

Well, we just wish this coronavirus rage gets settle as soon as possible.

