FRIENDS Reunion Officially POSTPONED! HBO’s Clarification Might Come As A SHOCKER To The Fans

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought everything to a standstill and humanity together. Well, there’s sad news adding to it. FRIENDS Reunion episode is now officially postponed. Friends starring Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green, Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribbiani, Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing, David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller, Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller and Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay was one of the most iconic sitcoms in the history of Hollywood.

The shoot was gonna start after March 25th but with the ongoing pandemic situation, it has finally been installed. Well, HBO Max shared an official statement that stated that it is postponed but it’s coming sooner or later.

HBO Max in a statement shared, “We want to share some background information about the production dates for the upcoming unscripted Friends reunion special for HBO Max. As was previously reported, production is delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This means that the special will not be available on the streamer on Day 1 of launch. But it is coming!”

“The cast and producers are all very excited to go into production, as this will be the first time since the show ended that the whole cast will be together, and on the original sets to reminisce. There are loads of great surprises in store and lots of rare behind-the-scenes footage they are eager to share. We will keep you informed as plans solidify and once we have a firm premiere date,” the statement continued.

“Lastly, in order to avoid any misunderstanding about what this special is, we want to make it very clear that this is not a new, original episode of the series. The cast will be appearing as themselves, not as their beloved characters. And though fans will have to wait a bit longer for the reunion, they can watch all 236 episodes of the series on day one of HBO Max launch in May!,” the statement concluded.

Well, we are still excited and waiting for the reunion episode with all our hearts.

