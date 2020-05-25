Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Palak Sidhwani On Replacing Nidhi Bhanushali As Sonu: “Comparisons Are Bound To Happen”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running and most loved shows of Indian television. Not just the show, but each character of the sit-com too enjoys an individual fan following. Right from the Tapu Sena to the Bhide family to Babita and Iyer and of course Jethalal and his family, TMKOC is the daily dose of laughter for a lot of families pan India.

While fans miss watching new episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah every day owing to the lockdown, the cast misses shooting them too! Recently Palak Sidhwani opened up about her bond with the cast and replacing Nidhi Bhanushali for the popular character of Sonu from the Tapu Sena.

Speaking to ETimes in her latest interview, Palak Sidhwani opened up about the constant comparisons with her former Taarak Mehta co-star, Nidhi Bhanushali. “Comparisons are bound to happen and it still happens. Nidhi Bhanushali was playing the character of Sonu before me and she played the role very beautifully and I am not in a position to stop these comparisons. I only look at the positive things and how I would play the role. As individuals we are very different, she did her way and I am doing it the way I would play the role.”

While a certain section of viewers did not just draw comparisons but also criticized Palak Sidhawani’s performance in Taarak Mehta. Responding to that criticism, Palak said, “I am a very positive person. Even if you say 10 bad things about me I won’t feel bad because I know I am not perfect and I have to work on myself. I feel when viewers watch a show for such a long time they get attached to its characters and they have every right to say what they feel. I am no one to comment on their remarks.”

While Palak Sidhwani has won hearts with her portrayal of Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, do let us know your thoughts in our comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!