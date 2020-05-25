Tisca Chopra shared a new selfie of herself and said that she’s an actor, self obsession comes with the territory.

Tisca Chopra took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself taken by herself on her new phone.

Alongside the image, she wrote: “Lockdown diaries day 61: Face bare as a baby’s bum, the first picture from the #iphone11pro .. And of course it has to be a selfie. I am an actor, self obsession comes with the territory.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tisca Chopra shared that it’s the camera that interests her more than any other features on a communication device.

“Gotta say I’m impressed.. not with myself, the camera, I meant. Weird though, it’s the camera that interests me more than any other features that a communication device might need to have. In that case, should’t one just get a decent DSLR and be done with it?

“But then who the hell is going to carry an extra camera bag, lenses and the whole nine yards, when the phones have camera like this.”

Tiaca Chopra said she will share more “experiments” with the new phone camera.

“Going to be sharing many more experiments with the new phone camera .. What’s the first thing you are going to get once the #Lockdown opens up?”

On the work front, Tisca was last seen on screen in “Good Newwz“, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!