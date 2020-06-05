Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the popular television actresses. She isn’t just Jethalal’s crush but has a lot of admirers from across the country. So expectedly, fans are always curious about her personal life.

Feeding such curiosity, several entertainment portals served Munmun Dutta’s link-up rumours with Armaan Kohli. Many were surprised by the news. Further, the reports of Armaan doing physical abuse on the actress also flooded the internet. As these were all baseless rumours, Munmun didn’t care to reply. But as the issue got stretched, she decided to put an end for once and all.

For all such fake news peddler, Munmun shared an Instagram story and blasted out on them over Armaan Kohli row. She warned all the entertainment portals for spreading fake news about her. She also stated taking legal action against all of them.

See Munmun’s Instagram stories below:

Meanwhile, recently Maharashtra CM given permission to resume shooting with due precautions and Munmun Dutta is more than happy to return to sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Opening up about her stand on returning to shoots, Munmun said that while everyone has done their bit by staying home so long, it is now time to look at the bigger picture. However, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress added that while shoots will resume soon, there is no definite plan of action yet.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!