Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: When Raj Anadkat Was Nervous On The First Day Of Shoot, THIS Actor Came To His Rescue!

Raj Anadkat replaced Bhavya Gandhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2017 and plays the role of Tapu ever since. There was extreme pressure on him when he replaced Bhavya as Tapu but he has been acing the character for 3 years now and no one has complained.

However, do you know Raj Anadkat was extremely nervous on the first day of his Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah shoot? Well, that’s true!

Raj Anadkat himself revealed once that he felt so much pressure and nervousness on the sets of TMKOC on his first day. He also revealed that Samay Shah who plays Gogi in the show was the person with whom he had his first conversation on the sets.

Raj Anadkat also opened up how he shares a good rapport with everyone on the set, especially with Tapu Sena. Raj went on to add that his fans and friends call him Tapu in real life too.

Meanwhile, Raj Anadkat recently had a funny conversation with Munmun Dutta on Instagram recently.

It started when Munmun uploaded a picture with a cup in her hands. On her post, Raj wrote a funny comment which read as saying, “But the cup is empty. #Justforthepicture.” To which Munmun replied, “How do you know?.” The banter continued as Raj responded with “Because I do the same thing.” At last, Munmun sealed the convo with a funny answer stating, “Demand of our job.”

ROFL! Isn’t that hilarious?

