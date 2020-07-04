Mirzapur 2: Amazon Prime Video Gives The Makers Deadline Till August To Release The Show?

‘Mirzapur 2 kab aa raha hain?’ is a national question and the answer is awaited. While, the season 2 of the hit show has suffered the wrath of the pandemic, turns out Amazon Prime Video has now reportedly given the makers a deadline to release it soon. Below are all the details and yes fans, this might be the time that question gets answered.

Mirzapur season 1 starring Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi and Rasika Duggal was a story of the hinterland that was celebrated. It gave the season 2 a much anticipation and has been in the making for long.

According to a report in IMW Buzz, the shooting of Mirzapur 2 is completed and it is in the post-production stage. But the pandemic has delayed the process. But as all other projects have come to halt, Amazon Prime Video has given the showrunners a deadline till August end to announce the release.

The idea is to release the show that is complete and give the ones still in the filming stage some time. A source close to the development said, “The shoot is complete, the lockdown delayed post-production work. However, with new filming of other shows almost on halt, Amazon Prime wants Mirzapur to beam at the earliest.”

“Excel Entertainment, the makers of Mirzapur 2, have been asked to ramp up hands & legs to ensure completion,” the source added.

Well, this is for sure a piece of happy news and we might get to witness the hinterland soon. How excited are you for Mirzapur 2? Let us know in the comments section below.

