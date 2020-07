“Bigg Boss 13” winner and television actor Sidharth Shukla has shared a few words of wisdom on life. Sidharth took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself dressed in a blue jersey.

“If life’s a sport …. play it with sportsman spirit,” he wrote on the image, which currently has 301k likes on the photo-sharing website.

In March, Sidharth featured in the song “Bhula dunga” along with Punjabi actress-singer Shehnaaz Gill. Sung by Darshan Raval, the song’s video showcases the chemistry between Sidharth and Shehnaaz, who made a lot of headlines with their close bond in the “Bigg Boss 13” house.

Along with being a part of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth is also known for his performance in TV shows like “Balika Vadhu” and “Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na” among others. He has also featured in movies like “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania”.

