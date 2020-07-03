Bharti Singh Almost MISSED Out On An Important Part Of Her Birthday Celebration, Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa Comes To Rescue, Read Deets

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa make one of the most adorable couples of the Indian television industry. More than husband and wife, both are best friends to each other, which is the most important aspect of a successful marriage.

Today, actor-comedian Bharti Singh turned a year older and her midnight celebration was nothing but fun. Her cake cutting video is going viral on social media. We can see her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa besides her. Haarsh proved how he is the best husband in the world and believe us, it’s quite amusing.

In the video, Bharti Singh is seen cutting the cake but she forgets to blow the candles. Haarsh notices it and brings to her notice.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Meanwhile, Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa have conceptualised and created a show called “Hum Tum Aur Quarantine”, an on-air series of gags amid the lockdown. Bharti states that she and her husband have divided roles and responsibilities for the shooting of the show, and they are working in sync to deliver entertainment to viewers amidst this lockdown.

“We have divided our chores at home, so if I cook he helps with the cleaning. Similarly, we’ve divided roles and responsibilities for the shooting of ‘Hum Tum Aur Quarantine’. I love experimenting with looks so I have happily taken over styling and hair and make-up for both Harsh and myself, so you can see that is the reason why we both look so good onscreen,” Bharti quoted while talking to IANS.

